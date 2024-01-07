CM Revanth Reddyplans a ‘mega  master policy’ for all-round growth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that his government will soon unveil a ‘Mega Master Policy’ for industrial growth across the entire state by 2050. He was speaking at a meeting with representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the Secretariat.

Stating that the formula adopted for industrial development in the Telangana region from 1994 to 2004 was different from the industrial policy embraced between 2004 and 2014, he said that his government would strive for industrial growth at the highest level in the coming days.

Stating that the government would pursue an investor-friendly policy to invite investments for the establishment of industries, Revanth made it clear that there should be no space for misconceptions and apprehensions about industrial development. “Every rupee invested in Telangana will be safeguarded. The value of the investment would be enhanced,” Revanth said.

As part of this policy, Telangana will be divided into three clusters. An Urban Cluster will be developed within the ORR, a Semi-Urban Cluster between the ORR and the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and a Rural Cluster in the area beyond the RRR. These clusters will help encourage the establishment of industries, he said.

The chief minister said that the government has a clear vision regarding the promotion of the pharma sector. “Pharma Villages will be developed instead of Pharma Cities. There are 14 radial roads on the ORR which have connectivity to 12 national highways.

A pharma village of around 1,000 to 3,000 acres will be developed close to these radial roads and highways. The government will prepare plans to develop these industries with required infrastructure and amenities like schools and hospitals in a pollution-free environment,” Revanth said.

The chief minister said that food processing, sports, automobile and organic clusters along with IT, pharma and health industries will be established in Zaheerabad. “Hyderabad has enormous potential for manufacturing and production of Defence equipment and the Navy sector and investors should focus on it.

A new solar power policy will be introduced which will extend incentives to investors in the Solar Energy sector,” Revanth said.He emphasised that his government would adopt a new policy and dispel doubts that the focus of the Congress was only on the welfare of rural people and village development.

The chief minister expressed the hope that industrial development should not be confined to Hyderabad alone. “All parts of Telangana shall grow like Hyderabad. Our main objective is to expand industrial development to rural Telangana. The prosperity and welfare of villages and rural areas is closely linked to the pace of development and investments in cities and towns,” he said.

Revanth appealed to enthusiasts and industrialists to extend cooperation in implementing the state government’s growth-oriented policy so that all sectors can develop industrially.Stating that elections, politics and development are separate, the chief minister stressed that the goal of his government was transparent development with a vision and the misconception that the Congress government does not support industries should be stopped.

“I will be available 24x7 in my office or camp office. I invite entrepreneurs and investors to meet me and make productive decisions. I appeal to investors not to form an opinion or make any decision in haste without discussing with government officials or myself,” the chief minister said.

No courtesy call from Jagan yet, says Revanth

Stating that a new CM gets calls from his counterparts in neighbouring states as a matter of courtesy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said his AP counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hasn’t called him till date. Speaking to a TV channel, he said that his and Jagan’s political agenda were quite different as the latter wants Narendra Modi as the PM while he wants Rahul Gandhi as PM. Incidentally, YS Sharmila called on Revanth on Saturday and invited him to her son’s wedding. Jagan had met KCR in Hyderabad recently.

CM pays courtesy call on former Prez

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid a courtesy on former President Ram Nath Kovind at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Former Governor of Telangana ESL Narasimhan also made a courtesy call on the chief minister at the Secretariat



