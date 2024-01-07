Hyderabad Formula E-Prix cancelled

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Formula E-Prix slated to take place in Hyderabad on February 10 has been cancelled. The cancellation was confirmed by Formula E Operations (FEO) which said that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) failed to fulfil the Host City Agreement signed on October 30, 2023.

FEO expressed its disappointment in a statement, stating, “FEO has been left with no choice other than to formally give notice to MAUD that it is in breach of contract. FEO is considering its position and what steps it may take under the Host City Agreement and applicable laws. All of FEO’s rights in that regard are reserved.”

The Hyderabad E-Prix was a major event, marking the only official FIA World Championship event in India for 2024. It was part of a multi-year agreement between Formula E and the Telangana government. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar for Season 10 includes other iconic cities like Tokyo, Shanghai, Berlin, Monaco and London.

The news drew a sharp rebuke from former MAUD minister KT Rama Rao, who condemned it as “truly a poor and regressive decision”. However, TPCC senior vice president G Niranjan lashed out at Rama Rao, describing his criticism as “foolish”.

“The fact is that the people of the twin cities are happy that the state government did not give permission for the E Prix as last year, motorists faced innumerable problems as traffic went haywire due to the race. The BRS government ignored the people and took a foolish decision on the race,” Niranjan said.

Expressing his disappointment, Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo said, “We are extremely disappointed for the huge motorsport fanbase in India. Federation of MotorSports Clubs of India president Akbar Ebrahim and his team, played a key role in bringing Formula E to Hyderabad.”

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds said: “We are also disappointed for our major Indian partners, particularly Mahindra and Tata Communications. Racing in Hyderabad was important to showcase the benefits of adopting electric vehicles in a market where pollution from vehicle engines has a massive impact on public health and the environment.”

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who was instrumental in getting the E-Prix to Hyderabad, condemned the state government’s decision, labelling it as “truly a poor and regressive decision”.“Events like the Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of our city and country across the world. We had put in a lot of effort and time to bring Formula E-Prix for the first time to India.

In a world where sustainability has become the focus and buzzword, KCR government had taken the initiative to use the Formula E race as an occasion to also conduct a week-long EV Summit attracting EV enthusiasts, manufacturers and startups to showcase Hyderabad as an attractive investment destination. We had also launched the Telangana Mobility Valley to promote the state as the epicentre for Sustainable Mobility Solutions’’ KTR posted on “X”.

The inaugural edition of the Hyderabad E-Prix was held in February 2023, on the streets alongside Hussainsagar with an attendance of over 31,000 enthusiasts.The inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix held in February 2023 returned almost US$ 84 million to the region.

