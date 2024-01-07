KCR to undertake tour of districts soon: Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Saturday disclosed that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon embark on a tour of various districts in the state during which he would interact with the people. “KCR will start the tour soon as he completely recovers from the recent hip surgery,” Harish Rao said.

Addressing a Lok Sabha election preparatory meeting held in Peddapalli, he said that the BRS MLAs would not be deterred if the Congress government resorts to vindictive politics. Harish Rao alleged that the Congress government was removing KCR’s mark from the ‘KCR Kits’ distributed to neonatal mothers.

“The government may remove KCR’s marks from the KCR Kits but it won’t be able to remove it from the hearts of the people,” the former minister said. He alleged that the Congress government was scrapping the welfare schemes introduced by the BRS regime.

“The attitude of the Congress government is to revoke or defer the schemes. Let us fight this government. Looking at the attitude of this government, a rebellion is in the offing within a year,” Harish Rao said.

Stating that the BRS will function duly considering the ideas of the party workers, he appealed to them to work collectively and bravely so that the party wins all the Lok Sabha seats in the state.

