Many districts irrationally carved out by a ‘monarch’: CM Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that many of the 33 districts in the state have been irrationally carved out at the whims and fancies of a “monarch”— a reference to former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao — Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Saturday that his government would constitute a ‘District Reorganisation Commission’ to reconstitute the mandals, revenue divisions, and districts in the state.

He said that he would raise this issue in the next Legislative Assembly session and form a commission composed of retired judges and revenue officials. During an interview to a television channel, the chief minister said, “Mahabubnagar MP (Lok Sabha) segment is spread across seven districts. With how many collectors and superintendent of police can the MP speak on a daily basis about public issues? In Kodangal constituency, where I was elected as an MLA in the recent polls, mandals were formed but not a single office was set up.”

He added that the proposed District Reorganisation Commission would follow the model of the constituency delimitation commission, which would extensively tour the state, interact with people, conduct public hearings, prepare draft reports, examine objections, and prepare the final draft for debate in the Assembly.“It will be a scientific approach, calculating the demographics and needs of the people,” he said.

Telangana tableau at R-Day celebrations in Delhi

The chief minister said that Telangana’s tableau would be displayed at the Republic Day celebrations as approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, agreeing to a request he had put forward.“After the state’s formation, Telangana’s tableau was displayed once and discontinued. However, with the prime minister’s intervention, Telangana’s self respect was allowed to be displayed, despite the usual requirement for a three-month advance request,” he said.

Revanth revealed details of his recent conversation with the prime minister during the interview.

Responding to a question about the ties between the state and Centre, Revanth said that the prime minister assured him to bring any issue to his notice, and he would respond irrespective of politics and in the interest of the people.

“I told the prime minister that there is a popular perception that the Centre acts in a partisan manner against non-BJP state governments. Then the prime minister replied that they do not show partiality. The prime minister also said that if we bring issues and needs of the people to their notice, they will definitely resolve them,” Revanth said.

