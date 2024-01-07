'More dumping yards in the city': CM Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday directed the officials to establish four dumping yards in the four directions of the city, adding that the dumping yards should be established far from residential areas. The chief minister also assured people that adequate measures will be taken to prevent any health problems arising due to the dumping yards.

Presently, there is only one dumping yard in the entire city, situated in Jawahar Nagar, where around 8,000 tonnes of garbage is being dumped every day. It has been causing trouble to local residents through its foul smell and the air and water pollution it brings.

The officials have brought to the notice of the chief minister that they had identified new sites in Shamshabad and Medak for establishing dumping yards in order to reduce pollution. Revanth asked the officials to examine the sites and establish them without affecting the local people. He suggested that 15 MW of electricity can be generated from garbage and for this establishment the officials should coordinate with TSSPDCL. The government will extend full support to set up garbage recycling plants, Revanth ensured.

Metro Rail

Revanth Reddy clarified again on the expansion of Metro Rail in the meeting of CII representatives. Earlier, the metro services were to be expanded on a 31 km stretch from Gachibowli to Airport. But was thought to not have much significance for common people. He said that many rich people in the surrounding areas of Gachibowli and Jubilee Hills were using their own vehicles. The chances of using the metro services on the proposed Gowliguda-Falaknuma-Airport route and LB Nagar airport route are more. He said that this route will help a lot of people who go to the airport to give send off to their family members going to Arab countries.

Musi Riverfront Development

The state government has already decided to develop the Musi Riverfront in the first phase, covering a 55 km stretch. CM said that the government is determined to develop the entire areas of Outer Ring Road to Regional Ring Road. The government proposed to set up international-level amusement parks, waterfalls, children water sports, street vendors, business centres, and shopping malls with unique designs in the catchment area of Musi river. He also suggested creating a tourism circuit by connecting the historical buildings like Charminar, Golconda, Seven Tombs, Taramati Baradari located on the banks of Musi river.

Entrepreneurs are invited to invest in these areas in the PPP model. The prospective investors are suggested to provide a facility for people to spend time in a pleasant atmosphere from 6 pm to 6 am. The CM asked the officials to build check dams and install water fountains and waterfalls in the Musi catchment area.

