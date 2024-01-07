PM Modi likely to address two public meetings in Feb

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Lok Sabha elections looming on the horizon, the BJP is fine-tuning its campaign strategy in the state. Sources said that the saffron party plans two massive public meetings in February to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party plans to hold these public meetings in north and south Telangana so that it can take its message to the maximum number of voters. The saffron party hopes that these high-profile public addresses will galvanise the state cadre and rally BJP supporters across the state. The BJP, which currently has four sitting MPs, is eyeing at least 10 Lok Sabha seats in the coming elections, a target set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The goal is to propel the BJP as the main Opposition party in Telangana, brushing past the BRS. The party believes that by the time the next assembly elections are held, it should be in position for a face-off with the Congress.

The state leadership of the saffron party has already established various committees to streamline the campaign and ground-level operations.

These committees are organised by units and include the Coordination Committee, Election Committee, Vikasith Bharat Sankalp Yatra Coordination Committee, Central Schemes Beneficiaries Sampark Abhiyan Committee, Ramalaya Prana Pratishtha Abhiyan Committee, New Voters Sammelan Committee, Mahila Sankshema Abhiyan Committee, SC/ST Sammelan Committee and the village level Chalo Abhiyan Committee.

For coordination between these various panels, state leaders, along with party national in-charges Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal will hold meetings with the committees on January 7 and 8. During these meetings, the party in-charges are expected to give instructions and share strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. They are also expected to stress the importance of a door-to-door campaign.

