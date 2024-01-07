Road safety committees in Telangana on a mission to save lives

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: After the pandemic, a major health concern that has emerged is the rise in heart attacks, especially among the youth. Despite experts calling for more cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) camps, the administration found itself grappling with a lack of preparedness at the grassroots level. This led to feelings of remorse and helplessness among the friends and family of the recently departed over their ignorance regarding potentially life-saving measures that could have been taken during such moments. Even in road accidents, the one-hour period after the mishap is critical.

In a bid to improve the situation on the ground, the Karimnagar district police have started a programme to empower citizens in CPR, first-aid and emergency treatment. Touted to be the first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, road safety village committees have been established to provide training and create awareness.

“The golden hour following an accident is crucial. If we shift the victims within this period, there is a high chance of saving their lives,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhil Mahajan tells TNIE.

In the first phase, the police have imparted training in collaboration with the help of district medical and health authorities to 1,500 people from different mandals. From each village, five to 10 residents, who have undergone training, are part of the committee. Additionally, 200 people, who worked at petrol pumps, eateries and hotels along the highway, were identified and trained as well.

The SP says they formed road safety village committees as these trained volunteers can provide critical assistance as first responders to road accidents across the district. The villagers and the youth coordinate with the police to effectively implement the plan among the police, youth, and villagers, he adds.

A member Rajesham says, “It gives me immense satisfaction to be able to help the lives of people and shift them to hospitals.”

“To encourage and instil social responsibility, we have also announced a good samaritan award for those who save the lives of people during road accidents. These awards will be given on January 26 (Republic Day), June 2 (Telangana Formation Day) and August 15 (Independence Day),” Mahajan says, adding that two-wheeler riders must wear helmets, and people in four-wheelers should wear seat belts.A resident of Chandrampet village, Srinivsa, says locals feel a sense of social responsibility due to involvement in the safety committee.

