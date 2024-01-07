Home States Telangana

Telangana's ARSK set to release new maize seed type

A team of five agriculture scientists, led by ARSK principal scientist G. Manjulatha, is working on the development of this hybrid maize seed variety.

ARSK principal scientist G Manjulatha displays the previously released Makka variety in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: On the back of the success of the Makka and Makka-1 maize seed varieties, the Agriculture Research Station, Karimnagar (ARSK), affiliated with the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU), is now set to release a new maize seed variety with enhanced wilt tolerance in a hybrid form.

A team of five agriculture scientists, led by ARSK principal scientist G. Manjulatha, is working on the development of this hybrid maize seed variety. Currently, farmer field tests are underway in 15 villages across Karimnagar, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts, said sources, adding that these tests are instrumental in gauging the adaptability and performance of the proposed variety.

ARSK had previously introduced the Karimnagar Makka in 2017, designed specifically for the kharif season and resistant to pests. Similarly, the Karimnagar Makka-1 hybrid variety seed was released in 2016, suitable for both kharif and rabi seasons.

Speaking to TNIE, principal scientist Manjulatha said, “Building on the experiences gained from the releases of these two varieties, along with additional research conducted at the station level, the groundwork has been completed. The focus has now shifted to field-level monitoring.”

The new hybrid variety, still in its nascent stage, awaits approval, and once successful, it will be officially named.The process to release the new seed variety is expected to take about one year, factoring in official approvals and technical procedures, said Manjulatha.

