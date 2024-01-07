Home States Telangana

Welspun Group to invest Rs 250 crore in Telangana's IT sector 

The chief minister said that the government will pursue a friendly policy for industrial development and invited investments.

Welspun group delegation presents a Wimbledon towel to CM Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the Welspun Group has expressed its readiness to invest more in Telangana. A company delegation led by Welspun group Chairman BK Goenka met the chief minister at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Saturday.

The chief minister said that the government will pursue a friendly policy for industrial development and invited investments. Revanth assured support to the company.BK Goenka said that Welspun will soon invest Rs 250 crore in IT services launched in the Chandan Valley Industrial Sector.

He said that his company is ready to provide IT jobs to the youth of Vikarabad and Adilabad districts, in order to develop and promote the IT sector in tier 2 and 3 cities. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, CMO Secretary Seshadri, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, CMO Special Secretary Dr Vishnu Reddy, CM Special Secretary Ajith Reddy, Welspun Group head Chintan Thakar, Srisa Bhargava Movva and others were present in the meeting.

