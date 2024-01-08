Home States Telangana

'Bandhu' schemes, resentment against sitting MLAs led to BRS defeat in Telangana: KTR

Recalling that Hanumanth Shinde lost in Jukkal segment by a slender margin of 1,100 votes, he claimed that an outsider, who came from Narayankhed, won the seat on a Congress ticket.

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday admitted that ‘Bandhu’ schemes and resentment against sitting MLAs resulted in BRS defeat in the recent Assembly elections. Addressing the Pink party’s Lok Sabha poll preparatory meeting for the Zaheerabad constituency at Telangana Bhavan, he said that the BRS should have replaced the sitting MLAs with new candidates in the Assembly elections.

“As the Dalit Bandhu scheme was implemented across the Nizamsagar Mandal, other sections did not vote for the BRS in the Assembly elections. When some sections get assistance from the government, other sections become jealous. That’s how the society thinks now,” Rama Rao said. Recalling that Hanumanth Shinde lost in the Jukkal segment by a slender margin of 1,100 votes, he claimed that an outsider, who came from Narayankhed, won the seat on a Congress ticket.

Predicts triangular contest in Lok Sabha elections

Stating that if the BRS did not remain strong, the other parties would wipe out the word Telangana, he said that there would be a triangular fight in the Lok Sabha elections and such a scenario would work in favour of the BRS. “There has been a talk that the BRS should have changed the sitting MLAs in the Assembly polls. The party will not repeat such mistakes in Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Ex-Guv meets KCR

Former Governor ESL Narasimhan and his wife Vimala met former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his residence here on Sunday.  They enquired about his health. Rao recently underwent hip surgery.

