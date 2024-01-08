BRS leader Vinod Kumar clears speculations about recruitment of his relative

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Alleging that “false” propaganda is being created on social media over the recruitment of his “close relative” B Saritha in TS GENCO, senior BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar on Sunday said that the Congress and BJP were targeting him with malicious intent. Social media posts on Saritha securing a job without even appearing for a written examination have become talk of the town since Saturday.

Speaking to the media here, Vinod Kumar said: “I have nothing to do with TS GENCO CMD D Prabhakar Rao giving a job to this person. I neither have a brother nor a niece.” “My relatives and friends from across the world are calling me up and asking me: when you don’t have anna (elder brother), where did you get a niece from,” he added.

“During my two-decade political journey, I have never indulged in such practices. Bandi Sanjay and other BJP leaders are making allegations because my surname as same as that of Saritha. I want to know from them if fugitive businessman Nirav Modi has any relation with PM Modi,” he said.

