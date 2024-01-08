BRS mulls over fielding fresh faces, drop sitting MPs in upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

HYDERABAD: As the Lok Sabha elections draw close, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is mulling over dropping some sitting MPs and going to the polls with fresh faces. This is attributed to the unexpected results in the recent Assembly elections.

According to well-placed sources, the party leadership has been thoroughly reviewing each parliamentary segment to prepare for the battle ahead. Under pressure to bounce back strongly from its disastrous performance in the Assembly election, the leadership is focused on its approach so that the BRS not only retains the nine seats it won in 2019 but improves its tally.

However, this task is formidable considering the recent setback. BRS leaders at the grassroots level are seeking changes to the list of candidates and want the sitting MPs dropped. It may be mentioned here that BRS working president KT Rama Rao commented that a change of candidates could have altered the party’s fate in the recent Assembly elections. His comment sparked discussions in the party and fanned speculation that some sitting MPs might be replaced by new faces or senior personalities.

Local leaders, including former and sitting MLAs, too are in favour of a change of candidates as they believe. Meanwhile, the internal discord in the BRS has come to the fore, as seen by a heated argument at a recent Chevella Lok Sabha constituency election preparatory meeting. Supporters of former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy and MLC Patnam Narender Reddy’s faction clashed and the situation turned ugly.

Speculation is rife that sitting MPs representing Peddapalli, Warangal, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Mahabubabad could be dropped and new faces brought in. The party is also mulling changing the candidates for Secunderabad, Nalgonda and Adilabad seats and considering former ministers or other top party leaders as the replacements. Also, the talk in BRS circles is that candidates who contested the last elections might not be given another chance.

