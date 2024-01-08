Congress government trying to save KCR from KLIS scam: BJP leader DK Aruna

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) as the biggest scam in the country, BJP vice-president DK Aruna on Sunday asked why the Congress was not seeking a CBI inquiry into the issue after coming to power.

The state government is trying to delay the judicial inquiry, she alleged. Alleging that the previous government indulged in corruption worth thousands of crores in executing the Kaleshwaram project, she said: “If the conscience of the Congress government is clear, it should cancel the order issued by the BRS government and immediately seek a CBI inquiry.”

The BJP leader expressed suspicions that the Congress government was trying to save former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Pointing out that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticised the Centre and Union ministers for approving the Kaleshwaram project when he was in the Opposition, Aruna asked the former to clarify why he was keeping mum on the issue now.

Kishan holds meetings with various BJP panels

State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy held meetings with various committees of the saffron party, including Nava Yuva Voters, Vikasit Bharat, Sri Rama Mandir Darshan, Labharthi Abhiyan, Women and Voluntary Organisations Committee and Gaon Chalo Basti Chalo panels, here on Sunday. Kishan will preside over a preparatory meeting on Monday to chalk out an action plan for the LS polls.

