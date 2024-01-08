Home States Telangana

Congress government trying to save KCR from KLIS scam: BJP leader DK Aruna

The state government is trying to delay the judicial inquiry, she alleged.

Published: 08th January 2024 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) as the biggest scam in the country, BJP vice-president DK Aruna on Sunday asked why the Congress was not seeking a CBI inquiry into the issue after coming to power.  

The state government is trying to delay the judicial inquiry, she alleged. Alleging that the previous government indulged in corruption worth thousands of crores in executing the Kaleshwaram project, she said: “If the conscience of the Congress government is clear, it should cancel the order issued by the BRS government and immediately seek a CBI inquiry.”

The BJP leader expressed suspicions that the Congress government was trying to save former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Pointing out that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticised the Centre and Union ministers for approving the Kaleshwaram project when he was in the Opposition, Aruna asked the former to clarify why he was keeping mum on the issue now.

Kishan holds meetings with various BJP panels

State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy held meetings with various committees of the saffron party, including Nava Yuva Voters, Vikasit Bharat, Sri Rama Mandir Darshan, Labharthi Abhiyan, Women and Voluntary Organisations Committee and Gaon Chalo Basti Chalo panels, here on Sunday. Kishan will preside over a preparatory meeting on Monday to chalk out an action plan for the LS polls.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KLIS scam Chandrasekhar Rao DK Aruna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp