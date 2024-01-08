First-year Inter student ends life in Government SC Gurukulam College in Telangana

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A first-year Intermediate student allegedly died by suicide in the Government Scheduled Castes (SC) Gurukulam College in Ranjole village under Kohir mandal of Sangareddy district on Sunday. The motive was yet to be ascertained, said cops.

According to the police, the victim, Swapna, 17, had lunch with her friends in the dining area in the afternoon, after which she returned to her dormitory. Later, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her dormitory by her classmates, who then brought her body down. Subsequently, Sapna was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The body was sent to the Zaheerabad government hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case in this regard and begun the investigation. Just days ago, a first-year BTech student of Gitam University ended her life by jumping from the fifth floor of the college building.

