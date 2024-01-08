Home States Telangana

Sahiti Infra booked for fraudulent activities in Telangana

The CCS said an audit revealed a discrepancy in the financial accounts provided by Sahiti Infratec.

Published: 08th January 2024 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) on Sunday said that they have registered a case against Boodati Laxminarayana, the managing director (MD) of Sahiti Infratec Ventures India Pvt Ltd, and 21 others accusing them of conspiring to dupe 1,752 customers. According to police, the total amount collected from customers is Rs 1,119.93 crore.

Investigating a complaint filed by M Yashwanth Kumar and 240 others, the investigators found that Laxminarayana, along with other directors, authorised signatories and the marketing team, lured the victims with the promise of providing high-rise apartments at the Sahiti Sarvani Elite project in Ameenpur village of Sangareddy district.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 r/w 34 (pertains to cheating) of the IPC was registered against the accused for alleged fraudulent activities carried out from June 2019 to 2022. According to the complaint, the accused collected over Rs 504 crore for the Sahiti Sarvani Elite project but failed to complete it. The complaint said that the accused made a ‘prelaunch offer’ even before acquiring land for the project and obtaining necessary permissions and started collecting deposits from customers in June 2019.

Investigations revealed that the accused applied to the HMDA for permission in May and June 2022, and approval was granted on August 1, 2022. The CCS said that after collecting Rs 504 crore for the Sarvani Elite project, the accused initiated several other projects but failed to complete them. The total amount collected from customers for nine projects, including Sarvani Elite, is approximately Rs 1,119 crore.

The CCS said an audit revealed a discrepancy in the financial accounts provided by Sahiti Infratec. The company allegedly didn’t provide details for two projects and failed to account for three projects launched before Sarvani Elite. The audit also shows the alleged diversion of funds to complete other projects, including Karthikeya Panorama, Sahiti Kruthi Blossom and Sahiti Sudheeksha.

The land acquisition process also raised eyebrows, with allegations of Sahiti Infratec management members diverting funds for personal gains. When the company failed to respond to their complaints, 42 customers filed writ petitions in the Telangana High Court, which transferred around 50 cases, registered across Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Medak police commissionerates, against Sahiti Infratec Ventures and its directors, to the CCS.

CCS told to probe

When Sahiti Infratec failed to respond to complaints, 42 customers filed writ petitions in the high court, which transferred around 50 cases against the firm and its directors, to the Hyderabad Central Crime Station for investigation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sahiti Infratec fraudulent activities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp