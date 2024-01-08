Home States Telangana

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's review meeting on Praja Palana today

Meanwhile, the officials revealed that they have received 1,25,84,383 applications during Praja Palana.

Published: 08th January 2024 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy speaks during the release of the application forms for six guarantees as a part of Praja Palana at the Secretariat in Hyderabad.| Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy speaks during the release of the application forms for six guarantees as a part of Praja Palana at the Secretariat in Hyderabad.| Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will conduct a review of the applications received during the eight-day Praja Palana programme at the Secretariat on Monday. During the meeting, the Chief Minister will launch the Praja Palana website prajapalana.telangana.gov.in

Meanwhile, the officials revealed that they have received 1,25,84,383 applications during Praja Palana. Out of the total applications, 1,05,91,636 are related to five guarantees of the Congress government. The officials also received 19,92,747 applications related to other issues. The government conducted Praja Palana in 16,392 gram panchayats and 710 municipal wards.

As many as 1,11,46,293 people participated in the Praja Palana programme with 3,714 official teams receiving the applications at 44,568 counters. The data entry of all these applications will be completed by January 17 by respective district collectors. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Praja Palana Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp