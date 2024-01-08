Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's review meeting on Praja Palana today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will conduct a review of the applications received during the eight-day Praja Palana programme at the Secretariat on Monday. During the meeting, the Chief Minister will launch the Praja Palana website prajapalana.telangana.gov.in

Meanwhile, the officials revealed that they have received 1,25,84,383 applications during Praja Palana. Out of the total applications, 1,05,91,636 are related to five guarantees of the Congress government. The officials also received 19,92,747 applications related to other issues. The government conducted Praja Palana in 16,392 gram panchayats and 710 municipal wards.

As many as 1,11,46,293 people participated in the Praja Palana programme with 3,714 official teams receiving the applications at 44,568 counters. The data entry of all these applications will be completed by January 17 by respective district collectors.

