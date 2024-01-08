Telangana: Lite byte

B kartheek By

Express News Service

Revanth and KCR, a study in contrast

Viewers of the first televised interview of A Revanth Reddy as Chief Minister immediately noticed the stark contrast between him and his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao. As the interview kicked off, the anchor, seemingly uninterested in traditional niceties, handed Revanth a bouquet without bothering to stand up. Revanth was seen awkwardly leaning forward to accept the bouquet. This didn’t go well with many viewers, including Revanth’s supporters. The scene also reminded everyone how KCR never allowed anyone to disrespect the office of the CM. The BRS supremo used to just touch the bouquets, even if given by VVIPs as if he was blessing them. Revanth certainly has to learn a thing or two from his predecessor.

Sharmila makes all the right noises

Life has come full circle for YS Sharmila, once described as a “Jagananna Vadilina Baanam” (an arrow shot by Jagan, her brother and AP chief minister), who has ended up in the party which her father was a stalwart in. Now that she is part of a national party, she has to learn to navigate her way around the politics in such a setup. Sharmila has shown that politics runs deep in her veins. Not only has she reached out to “Revanthanna”, who opposed her political entry in Telangana, but she also made all the right noises, saying that she would even go to Andamans if the party high command were to tell her to. Analysts wonder if this political acumen is inherited or earned from her stint in the YSRC and later, her party, the YSR Telangana Party.

