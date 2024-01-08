Home States Telangana

Telangana: Lite byte

A look into some behind-the-scenes from Telangana's political scene last week.

Published: 08th January 2024 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

YS Sharmila merges her YSRTP in Congress and join the grand old party in presence of Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

Revanth and KCR, a study in contrast

Viewers of the first televised interview of A Revanth Reddy as Chief Minister immediately noticed the stark contrast between him and his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao. As the interview kicked off, the anchor, seemingly uninterested in traditional niceties, handed Revanth a bouquet without bothering to stand up. Revanth was seen awkwardly leaning forward to accept the bouquet. This didn’t go well with many viewers, including Revanth’s supporters. The scene also reminded everyone how KCR never allowed anyone to disrespect the office of the CM. The BRS supremo used to just touch the bouquets, even if given by VVIPs as if he was blessing them. Revanth certainly has to learn a thing or two from his predecessor.

Sharmila makes all the right noises

Life has come full circle for YS Sharmila, once described as a “Jagananna Vadilina Baanam” (an arrow shot by Jagan, her brother and AP chief minister), who has ended up in the party which her father was a stalwart in. Now that she is part of a national party, she has to learn to navigate her way around the politics in such a setup. Sharmila has shown that politics runs deep in her veins. Not only has she reached out to “Revanthanna”, who opposed her political entry in Telangana, but she also made all the right noises, saying that she would even go to Andamans if the party high command were to tell her to. Analysts wonder if this political acumen is inherited or earned from her stint in the YSRC and later, her party, the YSR Telangana Party.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS YSRTP Revanth Reddy YS Sharmila

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp