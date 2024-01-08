TOMCOM enrolment drive in Jagtial

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Ltd (TOMCOM), a recruitment agency under the Labour, Employment Training and Factories department, will be organising a special enrolment drive at Subhamastu Convention Hall in Jagtial on Tuesday, extending an invitation to workers for employment opportunities in Israel.

The announcement was made by B Satyamma, the TOMCOM district employment officer, in a press release on Sunday. According to the officer, individuals with experience in shuttering carpentry, tiling, plastering, and iron bending works are encouraged to enrol. Candidates should possess at least Class 10 or SSC qualification and fall within the age bracket of 21 to 45 years. Selected candidates can expect a monthly remuneration ranging from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.38 lakh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAGTIAL: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Ltd (TOMCOM), a recruitment agency under the Labour, Employment Training and Factories department, will be organising a special enrolment drive at Subhamastu Convention Hall in Jagtial on Tuesday, extending an invitation to workers for employment opportunities in Israel. The announcement was made by B Satyamma, the TOMCOM district employment officer, in a press release on Sunday. According to the officer, individuals with experience in shuttering carpentry, tiling, plastering, and iron bending works are encouraged to enrol. Candidates should possess at least Class 10 or SSC qualification and fall within the age bracket of 21 to 45 years. Selected candidates can expect a monthly remuneration ranging from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.38 lakh. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });