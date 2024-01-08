Turbulence in local bodies in Telangana as no-trust motions spike

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Local bodies across the state are witnessing turbulence in the aftermath of the recently concluded Assembly elections. A series of no-confidence motions have been moved against municipal chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, and Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) presidents.

It’s no secret that MLAs of the ruling Congress are behind these no-confidence motions as part of their long-term strategy to bring these local bodies under their political control. The strategy also involves a concerted effort to woo BRS councillors, MPTCs, and corporators into the Congress fold.

In districts such as Warangal, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda, the movement of pawns to gain control of local bodies is gathering momentum. Mahbubnagar district is witnessing heightened tensions in municipalities like Jadcherla, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar to Kalwakurthi, where no-confidence motions have been moved.

BRS leaders worried

Congress MLAs are in touch with BRS councillors and asking them to switch allegiance to the grand old party. The developments have left BRS leaders anxious, as the impact may be felt in the coming Lok Sabha polls. Similar scenarios are also playing out in Warangal district, where discontent among BRS councillors and corporators is palpable in nine municipalities, including the Greater Warangal Corporation.

Congress MLAs from Bhupalapally, Warangal West, Narsampet, Jangaon and Mahabubabad are actively in touch with the BRS local body members and nudging them to move no-confidence motions against the municipal chairpersons and vice chairpersons. This has left former ministers and MLAs of the BRS tense as they lack the means to prevent these defections.

Nalgonda too is not immune to the machinations, with the Nalgonda Municipality set for a no-confidence motion against its chairman. The majority of its members had switched allegiance to the Congress before the Assembly elections, leading to political confrontations between the grand old party and the BRS in the district headquarters.Other districts too are bracing for their own share of turbulence as MPTCs begin aligning with the Congress.

Cong MLAs in touch with BRS councillors?

