Walkers at JN stadium in Hanamkonda upset at contractor as two-wheelers on track raise dust

Despite an association representative managing the grounds for several years, there has been no respite from two-wheelers entering the walking track.

Published: 08th January 2024 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Walking track

Image used for representation.

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Numerous walkers at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JNS) stadium in Hanamkonda are facing health issues due to several concerns plaguing the walking track. The heavy dust caused by the two-wheelers on the unfinished track has been causing problems for the walkers.

It has been alleged that former chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar loyalist and contractor Manohar and his son Revanth did not follow the norms of walking track and submitted inflated bills of about Rs 35 lakh before the Assembly elections. Moreover, when confronted about the state of the walking track, the contractor and Hanamkonda District Youth and Sports Officer G Ashok reportedly stopped using the track.

There is a dire need for a non-governmental association, like athletic association representatives to manage the JNS grounds. Despite an association representative managing the grounds for several years, there has been no respite from two-wheelers entering the walking track.

The absence and irregular monitoring by Hanamkonda District Youth and Sports Officer G Ashok have compounded the troubles faced by walkers. Evening walkers, in particular, have encountered hazards like snakes on the track, inadequate cleaning, and the presence of animal waste.

Walkers have urged the district collector Sikta Patnaik to regulate two-wheeler access and address the issue of animals roaming on the grounds. They appealed to the authorities to adhere to the norms and complete the walking track without further disruptions. When contacted, Warangal West Assembly segment MLA was not available for comment.

