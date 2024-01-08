Will work to win a place eternally in people’s hearts, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing satisfaction over completing a month in office, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the 30-day governance is a step forward for the bright future of Telangana. Taking to X, the chief minister said: “Breaking the shackles, bringing freedom and making the aspirations of the people come true, this month-long governance was satisfying. The month-long journey that took place while honouring the word that we are servants but not rulers, bringing the governance closer to the people, listening to the voices of the poor, paving the way for the future of the youth, seeing the happiness in the faces of our girls, reassuring the farmers. The month-long walk is taking steps towards a bright future.”

He also said that the month-long administration has been responsible for the commitment to investments, emphasizing industrial growth, commitment to the holistic development of cities and initiating the steps to make Telangana a drug-free state. “I am assuring that I will work to win a place eternally in your (people's) hearts as your Revanthanna,” he said.

