BJP appoints in-charges for all 17 constituencies in Telangana

Published: 09th January 2024 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy

Telangana BJP president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday chaired a preparatory meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Later addressing the media, he said that the action plan seeks to strengthen the party at the polling booth level.

He also revealed that the party has appointed in-charges for all the 17 parliamentary constituencies in the state. Conveners and organisation in-charges will be announced in the next two days, he added.

“After Sankranti, we will focus all our energies at national level and state level, and work to ensure that the BJP wins majority seats,” he said. 

“We will focus on attracting youth to the BJP at the village and mandal levels,” he added.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will come to power again at the Centre with the blessings of the people. “Everyone is waiting for Narendra Modi to take oath as the prime minister for the third time,” he added.

Kishan appealed to the people of Telangana to participate in the Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22.

