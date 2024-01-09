Home States Telangana

Charred body of woman found on Moinabad road in Telangana

As part of the investigation, the police are checking CCTV cameras in the area to detect any suspicious movement of a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler. 

Published: 09th January 2024 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

charred, Burn, Dowry, violence against woman

For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The charred body of an unidentified woman was found lying on a road in Bakaram village of Moinabad on Monday. 

“The victim had sustained 80-85% burns on her body and we couldn’t identify her. She must have been aged around 20-25 years,” Moinabad Inspector G Pavan Kumar Reddy told TNIE.

According to the police, two bikers noticed the body on the Bakaram-Murtuzaguda village road around 2 pm on Monday. They alerted the field workers, who informed the locals. Subsequently, the villagers alerted the Moinabad police.

“There were not many clues left on the crime scene except a half-burnt phone,” the inspector said. “We are trying to retrieve information from the phone, although it is very difficult,” he added.

As part of the investigation, the police are checking CCTV cameras in the area to detect any suspicious movement of a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler. 

The police registered a case under Sections 302 and 204 of the IPC (murder and tampering with the evidence, respectively). Further investigation is underway.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
charred body Bakaram village of Moinabad G Pavan Kumar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp