Charred body of woman found on Moinabad road in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The charred body of an unidentified woman was found lying on a road in Bakaram village of Moinabad on Monday.

“The victim had sustained 80-85% burns on her body and we couldn’t identify her. She must have been aged around 20-25 years,” Moinabad Inspector G Pavan Kumar Reddy told TNIE.

According to the police, two bikers noticed the body on the Bakaram-Murtuzaguda village road around 2 pm on Monday. They alerted the field workers, who informed the locals. Subsequently, the villagers alerted the Moinabad police.

“There were not many clues left on the crime scene except a half-burnt phone,” the inspector said. “We are trying to retrieve information from the phone, although it is very difficult,” he added.

As part of the investigation, the police are checking CCTV cameras in the area to detect any suspicious movement of a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler.

The police registered a case under Sections 302 and 204 of the IPC (murder and tampering with the evidence, respectively). Further investigation is underway.

