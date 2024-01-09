Congress govt trying to stop BRS schemes, says BRS working president

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday accused the Congress of attempting to halt welfare programmes initiated by the previous government.

Addressing the party workers at Telangana Bhavan here, Rama Rao asserted that BRS would stand with the beneficiaries of these schemes and oppose any efforts to discontinue the schemes.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government is already freezing the bank accounts of selected beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu, which provides `10 lakh financial aid to Dalit families.

He also found fault with the state government’s decision to cancel the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which was designed to assist the poor in constructing houses.

“The Congress, despite having ruled for 50 years, has never implemented such innovative welfare programmes. Now, they want to sabotage our initiatives like Dalit Bandhu, Gruha Lakshmi, BC Bandhu and sheep distribution,” he added.

He also condemned the alleged backtracking plans of the Congress on Dalit Bandhu, claiming they have forgotten their election promise to increase the grant per family from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

Rama Rao also lashed out at the Congress for harping on accumulated debts and publishing white papers. He accused the grand old party of making false promises during its election campaign.

He recalled that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka even denied promising unemployment allowance to the youth of the state in the Assembly. “They gave 420 guarantees, and we won’t let them get away by just talking about only six. BRS will hold them accountable for every promise made to the people,” he said.

Rama Rao urged the BRS cadre to work tirelessly at the field level to counter the “poor performance and administration” of the Congress government.

