Dhabas near Hyderabad to close by 11.30 pm: Police

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In the wake of recent road accidents, the police have ordered the roadside eateries in the district, especially the ones near Hyderabad and its suburbs, to close by 11.30 pm every day.

Youths from Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar districts are flocking to hotels and dhabas on the outskirts of Sangareddy and Kandi, particularly along the national highway, for late-night birthday and anniversary celebrations. Under the high of excitement and celebration, several of these people drive carelessly and a few of them even lose their lives during the trip back home, police said.

Recently, a software engineer lost his life in a road accident while returning to Tollichowki in Hyderabad after dining at a dhaba on the outskirts of Sangareddy. In another incident, four youths from Mahbubnagar recently met with an accident while on their way to a dhaba on the outskirts of Kandi to have biryani.

Asserting that it is inappropriate for students and youths to stay out after 11 pm, Sangareddy Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Rupesh told TNIE, “We cannot simply stand by and see students and youths, who have promising futures, going towards the wrong path. We cannot jeopardise the future of children for the profit of a few businesspersons.”

The closure of pubs in Hyderabad at midnight has led to increased patronage of dhabas in Sangareddy and Kandi as young people feel they can spend more time without spending large sums of money.

The practice of post-midnight travel was initially confined to Hyderabad but is gradually extending to the suburbs and nearby districts. The order mandates the closure of all dining establishments along the highway from Lingampally in Sangareddy district to the outskirts of Zaheerabad by 11.30 pm. However, he maintained that it is reasonable for lorry drivers and bus drivers to halt for meals at dhabas and hotels along the road. Meanwhile, he pointed out that traffic jams have become common near the dhabas in Sangareddy, Kandi, Rudraram and Muthangi from 9 pm.

The SP said the police are committed to maintaining law and order, with a focus on ensuring the well-being of students and youth. Regular vehicle inspections are being conducted to prevent the smuggling of ganja and efforts are underway to regulate traffic and address other security concerns in the district, Rupesh said, adding that steps have been taken to reduce illegal sand transport.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SANGAREDDY: In the wake of recent road accidents, the police have ordered the roadside eateries in the district, especially the ones near Hyderabad and its suburbs, to close by 11.30 pm every day. Youths from Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar districts are flocking to hotels and dhabas on the outskirts of Sangareddy and Kandi, particularly along the national highway, for late-night birthday and anniversary celebrations. Under the high of excitement and celebration, several of these people drive carelessly and a few of them even lose their lives during the trip back home, police said. Recently, a software engineer lost his life in a road accident while returning to Tollichowki in Hyderabad after dining at a dhaba on the outskirts of Sangareddy. In another incident, four youths from Mahbubnagar recently met with an accident while on their way to a dhaba on the outskirts of Kandi to have biryani. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Asserting that it is inappropriate for students and youths to stay out after 11 pm, Sangareddy Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Rupesh told TNIE, “We cannot simply stand by and see students and youths, who have promising futures, going towards the wrong path. We cannot jeopardise the future of children for the profit of a few businesspersons.” The closure of pubs in Hyderabad at midnight has led to increased patronage of dhabas in Sangareddy and Kandi as young people feel they can spend more time without spending large sums of money. The practice of post-midnight travel was initially confined to Hyderabad but is gradually extending to the suburbs and nearby districts. The order mandates the closure of all dining establishments along the highway from Lingampally in Sangareddy district to the outskirts of Zaheerabad by 11.30 pm. However, he maintained that it is reasonable for lorry drivers and bus drivers to halt for meals at dhabas and hotels along the road. Meanwhile, he pointed out that traffic jams have become common near the dhabas in Sangareddy, Kandi, Rudraram and Muthangi from 9 pm. The SP said the police are committed to maintaining law and order, with a focus on ensuring the well-being of students and youth. Regular vehicle inspections are being conducted to prevent the smuggling of ganja and efforts are underway to regulate traffic and address other security concerns in the district, Rupesh said, adding that steps have been taken to reduce illegal sand transport. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp