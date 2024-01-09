Home States Telangana

Farmers in Telangana protest over Rs 10-4K/quintal red chilli price disparity

He alleged that market yard officials were supporting the trading agents and endorsing low prices.

Published: 09th January 2024 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

red chilli

A farmer drying red chillies (Photo | KK Sundar)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Scores of farmers staged a protest at the Enumamula agriculture market in Warangal, one of the biggest in Asia, on Monday over a disparity in prices of red chilli. The farmers said that while the market price for the Teja variety ranged from Rs 21,500 to Rs 21,000 per quintal, traders were only paying Rs 11,000 to Rs 17,000 per quintal. Some farmers, frustrated by the market officials’ response, attempted to enter the market yard office. Upon learning about the farmer’s protest, police arrived at the scene and attempted to pacify them.

Farmers from various parts of the erstwhile Warangal and Khammam district, who came to the market yard to sell their red chilli produce, claimed that traders were offering low prices for the Teja variety. 

J Srinivas, a farmer from Mahabubabad district, accused market yard agents and traders of forming syndicates and unilaterally deciding prices for their crops. 

He alleged that market yard officials were supporting the trading agents and endorsing low prices. He pointed at the disparity between the mentioned price of Rs 21,000 per quintal on the notice board and the actual purchase prices ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 17,000 per quintal. He urged the state government to intervene and establish the minimum support price (MSP).

When contacted, Enumamula Agriculture Market Secretary K Sangaiah clarified that they had instructed commission agents, market staff, and traders to revise the quality standards for red chilli produce purchase. If the quality matched the price, traders were expected to pay the market price. 

There were no complaints about pricing, and farmers seemed content with the prices offered for the quality of their crop, he added. Sangaiah reassured that all farmers and traders had agreed to revisit quality checks and pay the original prices for their produce.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana farmer red chilli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp