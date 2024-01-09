Former Telangana minister Indrakaran’s kin booked in drunk driving case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: KPHB police on Monday booked the nephew of former minister A Indrakaran Reddy for driving under the influence of alcohol and injuring two persons near Forum Mall in the wee hours of Sunday.

The accused, 26-year-old Allola Agraj Reddy, was driving a Honda City on the wrong side of the road and rammed the motorcycle of the victims. Agraj, along with two of his friends were returning from a party in Gachibowli. “The car hit the bike near a U-turn close to Forum Mall,” sub-inspector Srinivasalu told TNIE.

The police conducted a breath analyser test and confirmed that Agraj was driving under the influence of alcohol. The injured, Banwarilal, 24, and Dhuruchand, 33, hail from Rajasthan and have been working at a kitchenware distribution company in Kukatpally for the past seven years.

Doctors informed that Banwarilal, the biker, sustained a fracture in his left leg and injuries on his face. Dhuruchand sustained a severe head injury. “Both the victims are now in a stable condition,” said Srinivasalu.

The police registered a case against Agraj and he was arrested Agraj Reddy on Sunday. “Since he was booked on a bailable offence, he was let go. However, a notice has been served,” the police officer added.

According to cops, Agraj is an IT employee working in the US. He was in Hyderabad on a vacation. Since a notice has been served to the accused, he cannot leave for the US without prior intimation, the S-I said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: KPHB police on Monday booked the nephew of former minister A Indrakaran Reddy for driving under the influence of alcohol and injuring two persons near Forum Mall in the wee hours of Sunday. The accused, 26-year-old Allola Agraj Reddy, was driving a Honda City on the wrong side of the road and rammed the motorcycle of the victims. Agraj, along with two of his friends were returning from a party in Gachibowli. “The car hit the bike near a U-turn close to Forum Mall,” sub-inspector Srinivasalu told TNIE. The police conducted a breath analyser test and confirmed that Agraj was driving under the influence of alcohol. The injured, Banwarilal, 24, and Dhuruchand, 33, hail from Rajasthan and have been working at a kitchenware distribution company in Kukatpally for the past seven years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Doctors informed that Banwarilal, the biker, sustained a fracture in his left leg and injuries on his face. Dhuruchand sustained a severe head injury. “Both the victims are now in a stable condition,” said Srinivasalu. The police registered a case against Agraj and he was arrested Agraj Reddy on Sunday. “Since he was booked on a bailable offence, he was let go. However, a notice has been served,” the police officer added. According to cops, Agraj is an IT employee working in the US. He was in Hyderabad on a vacation. Since a notice has been served to the accused, he cannot leave for the US without prior intimation, the S-I said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp