Lens on Myanmar nationals following death of worker in Sangareddy church

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Police and revenue officials have initiated an investigation to determine whether individuals who entered India from Myanmar and are currently working here did so legally or illegally. The investigation is being conducted following the death of a worker, a Myanmar national, who died after a slab of an under-construction church collapsed, in Kohir in Sangareddy on Sunday. Three others sustained injuries in the incident.

It is learnt that of the 11 people involved in the construction of the church over the last three months, six are from Myanmar, and the remaining are from different states. Some Myanmar nationals had arrived in Hyderabad in 2012 due to riots in their home country, and six of them came to work in the Kohir mandal headquarters three months ago.

Zaheerabad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Y Raghu informed Collector V Kranti and SP Ch Rupesh about the situation when it was discovered that a person from Myanmar had lost his life in the incident.

To gather more information, cops have also requested Kohir mandal revenue officials to conduct an inquiry. The revenue officials conducted a preliminary investigation on Monday based on the police’s instructions. They said that the investigation will be ongoing to uncover more details about the situation.

