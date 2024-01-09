Home States Telangana

Lok Sabha polls: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to embark on tour of districts after Jan 26

CM Revanth has set a target to win more than 12 out of 17 seats for the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, according to a statement released by his office.

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy.(File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to embark on a tour of all districts in the state after January 26.

Reddy, who is also the state Congress president, met leaders of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Mahbubnagar and Hyderabad districts separately here and exhorted them to work hard for the party's victory in the upcoming general elections, a release from his office said Monday night.

His first public meeting as part of the party's poll campaign will be held at Indravelli in Adilabad district.

Reddy had attended his first mammoth public meeting in Indravelli after taking charge as the Telangana PCC president in 2021. Now, he will attend the first public meeting in Indravelli after assuming office as Chief Minister.

Unlike the former Chief Minister (K Chandrasekhar Rao), Revanth Reddy would be accessible to MLAs (after January 26), the release said.

The CM would be available to the MLAs in the Secretariat three days a week between 4 pm and 6 pm every day.

"CM Revanth has set a target to win more than 12 out of 17 seats for the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana," the release added.

Reddy called on party leaders to work with more enthusiasm in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress had won three seats in Telangana in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

