Man attempts suicide near Karimnagar collectorate

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Tension prevailed for some time at the Karimnagar collectorate on Monday when Ashok, a small-time businessman from the Gandhinagar area, doused himself with kerosene and threatened self-immolation.

Ashok was demanding the removal of a wine shop in the locality and the revocation of the permission granted to it.

People around him stopped him from carrying out his threat.

Some women said that the wine shop is located in a residential area near an Anganwadi centre and they face problems from inebriated men.

CPM town secretary Gudikandula Satyam extended his support to the women.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

