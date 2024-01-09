Home States Telangana

Man attempts suicide near Karimnagar collectorate

People around him stopped him from carrying out his threat.

Published: 09th January 2024 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

suicide

Ashok douses himself using kerosene at Karimnagar collectorate on Monday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Tension prevailed for some time at the Karimnagar collectorate on Monday when Ashok, a small-time businessman from the Gandhinagar area, doused himself with kerosene and threatened self-immolation. 

Ashok was demanding the removal of a wine shop in the locality and the revocation of the permission granted to it.

People around him stopped him from carrying out his threat.

Some women said that the wine shop is located in a residential area near an Anganwadi centre and they face problems from inebriated men.

CPM town secretary Gudikandula Satyam extended his support to the women.  

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karimnagar collectorate attempts suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp