Telangana CM constitutes Cabinet sub-committee on party’s six guarantees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to oversee the implementation of the Abhaya Hastham, the party’s six guarantees. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will be the chairperson of the sub-committee while ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy will be its members.

The sub-committee will oversee the selection of beneficiaries from among the 1.25 crore people who submitted applications.

Revanth chaired a review meeting on Praja Palana at the state Secretariat on Monday where the applications received and implementation of Abhaya Hastham, identification of beneficiaries and other important issues were discussed.

After the review meeting, ministers Srinivasa Reddy and Prabhakar addressed the media at the Secretariat media point. Stating that the first stage of the process — the submission of applications — was completed without a hitch, Srinivasa Reddy thanked the applicants for the tremendous response. The minister announced that 1.5 crore applications were received for Abhaya Hastham and 20 lakh applications for ration cards and land-related matters.

‘Data entry of Palana forms to be completed by Jan end’

Srinivasa Reddy slammed BRS leaders for commenting that the Congress government has only 40 days to implement its six guarantees. He made it clear that the party never made such a promise or statement and said that the Congress government would implement the six guarantees within 100 days.

“The data entry process for the applications received has started and will be completed by January 25 to 30,” the minister said. He said that ration cards and Aadhaar details will be linked to the Abhaya Hastham applications of the beneficiaries. Prabhakar accused the BRS of running a government on false promises for 10 years. He asked BRS leaders why they were reluctant to wait for 100 days for the Congress government to implement its six guarantees.

Prabhakar also accused the BRS leaders of not allowing anyone to speak against their government for 10 years but levelling allegations against the Congress regime in just one month. He accused BRS working president KT Rama Rao of saying that 33 YouTube channels were better compared to setting up 33 medical colleges. The ministers warned the BRS against spreading false news and vowed severe consequences for those attempting to tarnish the government’s image.

