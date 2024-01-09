Telangana: Manair Riverfront development project data stolen, probe on  

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Digital data files related to the Manair River Front Development project were reported stolen from the irrigation department office (division 5, circle 2) near the Lower Manair Dam in Thimmapur mandal. The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening, prompted an investigation following a complaint being filed by an official, according to Karimnagar (rural) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) T Karunakar Rao.

A group of unidentified persons not only stole digital data but also caused damage to an almirah and computers on the premises. During an investigation, a Clues team visited the Irrigation office on Monday.

ACP Karunakar Rao said that five monitors, four CPU cabinets, and two printers were among the stolen items from the irrigation office. The office security guard, Kankaiah, noticed the broken lock and damaged almirah and computers around 5 pm on Sunday. He informed higher officials about the situation. The irrigation authorities assured that they possess hard copies of the data that were reported stolen.

ACP Karunakar Rao said that an investigation has commenced, and the office staff is being questioned.

It is worth noting that the Manair River Front Development project has a budget of Rs 410 crore under the first phase and is currently in progress.

Tenders have recently been invited for the second phase of the project. The project aims to develop the Manair riverfront, measuring over 10 kilometres, and boost tourism in Karimnagar. Once completed, water fountains, theme parks, water sports, musical fountains, playgrounds and gardens would be set up on both sides of the river.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KARIMNAGAR: Digital data files related to the Manair River Front Development project were reported stolen from the irrigation department office (division 5, circle 2) near the Lower Manair Dam in Thimmapur mandal. The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening, prompted an investigation following a complaint being filed by an official, according to Karimnagar (rural) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) T Karunakar Rao. A group of unidentified persons not only stole digital data but also caused damage to an almirah and computers on the premises. During an investigation, a Clues team visited the Irrigation office on Monday. ACP Karunakar Rao said that five monitors, four CPU cabinets, and two printers were among the stolen items from the irrigation office. The office security guard, Kankaiah, noticed the broken lock and damaged almirah and computers around 5 pm on Sunday. He informed higher officials about the situation. The irrigation authorities assured that they possess hard copies of the data that were reported stolen.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ACP Karunakar Rao said that an investigation has commenced, and the office staff is being questioned. It is worth noting that the Manair River Front Development project has a budget of Rs 410 crore under the first phase and is currently in progress. Tenders have recently been invited for the second phase of the project. The project aims to develop the Manair riverfront, measuring over 10 kilometres, and boost tourism in Karimnagar. Once completed, water fountains, theme parks, water sports, musical fountains, playgrounds and gardens would be set up on both sides of the river. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp