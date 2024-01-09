Home States Telangana

Telugu version of Sam Pitroda’s 'Redesign The World' unveiled in Telanagana

Speaking on the occasion, Vikramarka referred to Pitroda as his inspiration and said that the author brought in a huge revolution through his work in the field of telecommunications. 

Published: 09th January 2024 08:46 AM

Redesign The World

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka launches Prapanchaniki Kotharupam iddam Kadalirandi in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and former Union minister MM Pallam Raju launched the Telugu version of former Advisor to the Prime Minister Sam Pitroda’s book ‘Redesign The World’ here on Monday. 

Titled ‘Prapanchaniki Kotharupam iddam Kadalirandi’, it was translated by Poludasu Narasimha Rao and edited by Dr D Chandrashekar Reddy.

In his book, Pitroda emphasises three dimensions of Information Technology -- democratisation, decentralisation, and demonetisation -- that have the power to change the world order. He gives a 10-point manifesto as a solution for several global issues.

Stating that the Congress government is working to address all the problems, dreams and aspirations of the people of Telangana, he invited Pitroda to the state and sought his technical and intellectual support.

Addressing the gathering via a Zoom call, Pitroda referred to Telangana as a “thought leader” that has the potential to shape the country’s future.

He said that the faulty design of the world can be corrected through hyper-connectivity, technology and innovation among others. Stating that the erosion of democracy is a “universal” concern, the author said that no democracy focuses on inclusion.

According to Pitroda, hyper-connectivity makes things “better, cheaper, faster, and smarter” and may hold the key to an inclusive society, which is promised in the Constitution. He also highlighted the need to choose conservation over consumption.

