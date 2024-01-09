Home States Telangana

Two days on, one more tiger carcass found inside Daregaon forest in Telangana

An investigation is underway to determine whether the tiger was killed in a territorial fight or due to other reasons.

Published: 09th January 2024

Police and forest department officials are seen next to the carcass of the tiger in Daregaon forest area of Kagaznagar.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  The carcass of a tiger, identified as K10, was found metres away two days after the body of a female tiger, K15, was discovered in the Daregaon forest area within the Kagaznagar forest division in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, on Monday.

Forest officials suspect that the two tigers were involved in a territorial fight. Following the discovery of K15’s carcass, forest officials surveilled the area, leading to the discovery of K10’s body.

The K10 tiger is estimated to be aged around 2 years. Officials visited the site, collected samples from the deceased tiger, and sent them to a laboratory in Hyderabad for analysis. An investigation is underway to determine whether the tiger was killed in a territorial fight or due to other reasons.

It may be recalled that a territorial fight between two tigers occurred on January 2, resulting in the death of a 1.5-year-old female tiger, K15, which was found by forest officials on the evening of January 6 after receiving information from locals.

