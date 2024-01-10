By Express News Service

Hit-and-run case: Ex-MLA’s son withdraws quash plea

In a dramatic turn of events, Raheel Aamir, son of former Bodhan MLA Mohammad Shakeel Aamir, withdrew his plea in the Telangana High Court seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Punjagutta police against him in connection with a hit-and-run case. The proceedings presided over by Justice K Surrender, took an unexpected twist on Tuesday as the public prosecutor revealed that Raheel had already left the country. Raheel alias Baba rammed his luxury car into the barricade opposite the Praja Bhavan at Begumpet at 2.45 am on 24 December 2023 prompting the Punjagutta police to file a case against the former BRS MLA’s son. During the investigation, it was found that Raheel had left for Dubai via Mumbai. Subsequently, a lookout notice was issued against him. Raheel’s counsel argued for the quashing of the FIR and insisted on the court directing the police to issue a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to the accused. The public prosecutor vehemently opposed this, contending that issuing a notice was not feasible under the present circumstances as the accused fled the country. It may be recalled that Punjagutta inspector B Durga Rao was suspended for implicating another person in the case to shield Raheel. Immediately after the accident Raheel and his three friends who were in the car fled the scene.

Advocates oppose shifting of Telangana High Court

Opposing the proposal to relocate the Telangana High Court to Budvel, a group of advocates, under the banner of “High Court Parirakshna Samiti”, on Tuesday urged the Parliamentary Committee to advise the government against going ahead with such a “costly endeavour”. The advocates submitted a representation in this regard to the Parliamentary Committee, led by KR Suresh Reddy, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, and 14 other members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, during its visit to the Bar Association. They requested the committee to advise both the state High Court and the government against the costly endeavor of shifting and constructing new court facilities. The advocates contend that the existing infrastructure at the High Court building is sufficient to meet the current needs, except for the need for a multi-car parking complex.

Authorities to file counters in PILs on illegal sand mining

A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, on Tuesday, directed the authorities concerned to file counters in response to two pending public interest litigations (PILs) related to illegal sand mining. The PILs were filed by Vorsu Mallesh and eight others, as well as Chappidi Raji Reddy, addressing issues related to illegal sand mining and unauthorized constructions in different parts of Telangana. The first PIL, filed by Vorsu Mallesh and eight others, concerns the rampant illegal mining of sand near Bikkeru vagu flowing in survey No 403 of Janakipuram, Chirragudu Village of Addagudur mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district and Tatipamula village in Thirumalgiri mandal in Suyrapet district. The petitioners sought decisive action against those involved in the unauthorized extraction of sand. The second PIL was filed by Chappidi Raji Reddy, a resident of Balapur in Rangareddy district on the issue of illegal construction at Almasguda village under Badangpet Municipal Corporation limits in Rangareddy district. The petitioner alleges that these constructions were in violation of regulations and posed a threat to the local community and environment. The bench directed the authorities to submit their counters within a stipulated period of four weeks.

