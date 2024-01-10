BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan confident of BJP winning 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday expressed confidence in the saffron party winning at least 10 out of the 17 seats in Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Shivraj Chouhan, along with MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, participated in the Karimnagar parliament constituency-level meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, he appealed to the Karimnagar people to support Bandi Sanjay and ensure that he retains the Karimnagar seat with a thumping majority. Meanwhile, Sanjay accused the Congress government of deliberately delaying the implementation of its six guarantees.

Speaking to the media after participating in the Vikasit Bharat Sankalapa Yatra at Venkatraopally under the Vemulawada Assembly constituency, he said: “A drama is being enacted in the state now and the government is deliberately delaying the implementation of six guarantees. The election code is likely to come into force in February as the Lok Sabha polls are around the corner. That’s why the government is adopting these delay tactics as it doesn’t want to fulfill the promises it made to the people now.”

He also wanted to know how the state government intends to implement its guarantees sans funds.

Stating that the previous government failed to issue even a single ration card during its 10-year rule, he said: “The state government should ensure that every eligible family receives ration cards as those cards needed to avail the benefits of the government’s six guarantee schemes.”

