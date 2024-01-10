BJP names organisation in-charges for Telangana districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana state BJP president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to bring the fruits of the development schemes and benefits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to everyone.

The Union tourism minister inaugurated the NaMo app Viksit Bharat Ambassador Campaign workshop in the city on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Kishan announced the appointments of Organisation in-charges (Prabharis) on Tuesday.

