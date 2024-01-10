Home States Telangana

BRS leader arrested for cheating businessman of Rs 4 crore

Subsequently, Alishetty reportedly presented purported government documents to the complainant to falsely indicate progress in the project.

Published: 10th January 2024 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad CCS police on Tuesday arrested BRS leader Arvind Alishetty for allegedly collecting Rs 4 crore from a 30-year-old businessman under the pretext of getting him a mid-day meals scheme contract. According to the complainant, the accused visited his residence in Jubilee Hills and proposed the business opportunity. Subsequently, Alishetty reportedly presented purported government documents to the complainant to falsely indicate progress in the project.

According to the complainant, he then showed several documents related to the mid-day meals scheme such as a dry ration kit, and insisted that the businessman make Rs 4 crore payments on different occasions. He said that the money was required to influence politicians and officials.

When the complainant asked Alishetty to arrange a meeting with the alleged officials, he is believed to have admitted that the ‘project’ was a failure and promised to secure an alternative opportunity or return the money. However, after verifying the government orders and other documents, the complainant realized that the documents were fabricated and forged.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS Arvind Alishetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp