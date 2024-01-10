BRS leader arrested for cheating businessman of Rs 4 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad CCS police on Tuesday arrested BRS leader Arvind Alishetty for allegedly collecting Rs 4 crore from a 30-year-old businessman under the pretext of getting him a mid-day meals scheme contract. According to the complainant, the accused visited his residence in Jubilee Hills and proposed the business opportunity. Subsequently, Alishetty reportedly presented purported government documents to the complainant to falsely indicate progress in the project.

According to the complainant, he then showed several documents related to the mid-day meals scheme such as a dry ration kit, and insisted that the businessman make Rs 4 crore payments on different occasions. He said that the money was required to influence politicians and officials.

When the complainant asked Alishetty to arrange a meeting with the alleged officials, he is believed to have admitted that the ‘project’ was a failure and promised to secure an alternative opportunity or return the money. However, after verifying the government orders and other documents, the complainant realized that the documents were fabricated and forged.

