BRS working president KT Rama Rao reminds BRS cadre of KCR’s fighting spirit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While reminding the cadre of the fighting spirit of K Chandrasekhar Rao and that of the party for the cause of Telangana people, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that “the three-letter word KCR was more powerful than the two-letter word CM”.

Addressing the Lok Sabha election preparatory meeting for Khammam segment at the Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao explained the habit of short-lived public trust in Congress, citing historical examples and recent developments. He pointed out that in the 1989 Assembly polls, the Congress won against the TDP but in the Lok Sabha elections, held immediately after that, it suffered a heavy defeat. “This pattern of broken promises, losing people’s mandate is deeply ingrained in the Congress,” he said.

Rama Rao alleged that the Congress always betrayed the public trust and failed to implement its assurances. He criticized the Congress government’s one-month performance, alleging negligence in implementing poll promises made to SC, ST, BC, and other communities. He predicted growing public dissatisfaction against the Congress.

In contrast to Congress rule, Rama Rao highlighted the commitment of the BRS government, which implemented all its assurances. “Under KCR’s leadership, the BRS prioritized the aspirations of the people,” he recalled.

‘KCR to start meeting people from February’

Outlining the party’s action plan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said that KCR would start meeting the public in February. He also mentioned that party state and district committees would be established, conducting comprehensive reviews every two to three months. Following current Lok Sabha reviews, detailed assessments of Assembly constituencies would be undertaken, he said.

