Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to attend Davos WEF summit

The Indian delegation comprises three Union ministers — Smriti Irani, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Hardeep Singh Puri.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting to be held in Davos from January 15 and 19. The State government accorded permission to the Principal Secretary to CM V Sheshadri, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary to CM B Ajith Reddy, Special Secretary of Investment Promotion and External Promotion E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, and others to accompany the CM to Davos.

Around 2,800 leaders from across the world, including over 60 heads of state and governments, are scheduled to attend the five-day meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos. To be held under the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust’, the annual meeting will also be attended by nearly 100 political and business leaders from India.

The Indian delegation comprises three Union ministers — Smriti Irani, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Hardeep Singh Puri. Besides Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, his counterparts from Maharashtra and Karnataka Eknath Shinde and Siddaramaiah will also be attending the meeting.

