FitRise 75 triathlon held in Telangana to mark 75 years of SVPNA

HYDERABAD: Around 6.30 am on Tuesday, 18 police officers glided through the swimming pool to complete the first leg of the FitRise 75 triathlon held at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNA).

The triathlon, which included a 1 km swimming race followed by a 40 km cycling and 10 km running race, was held as the grand finale of the 75-day fitness program to commemorate 75 years since the inception of the academy.

The triathlon saw the enthusiastic participation of 57 police personnel from 19 different teams across the country. As the Maharashtra police team completed the entire challenge in 2 hrs 18 minutes, the shortest time taken in the competition, they were named the winners.

The triathlon was part of the closing ceremony of the FitRise 75 program, which was inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah on October 27, 2023. “In the 75 days of the program, over three lakh police personnel and citizens voluntarily participated in the fitness initiative,” said the Director of SVPNA Amit Garg.

