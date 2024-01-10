Home States Telangana

IMD issues yellow alert for Telangana

The IMD noted that the day’s highest temperature of 31.3°C was also recorded in Adilabad.

Published: 10th January 2024 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Karimnagar residents huddle around a fire to escape from the biting cold | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, issued a yellow alert for various districts across Telangana for Wednesday. As per the meteorologists, Adilabad recorded the lowest temperature on Tuesday at 13.7°C, followed by Medak (15°C) and Ramagundam (15.7°C). Meanwhile, Hyderabad was relatively warm with a minimum temperature of 20°C.

According to the IMD, foggy conditions are anticipated at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Medak in the morning hours.

The IMD noted that the day’s highest temperature of 31.3°C was also recorded in Adilabad. According to the meteorologists, this is slightly higher than the district’s normal temperatures. The highest temperature recorded in the state capital was 27.5°C. For the next 48 hours, maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 26°C and 19°C, respectively, in the city.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp