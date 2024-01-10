IMD issues yellow alert for Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, issued a yellow alert for various districts across Telangana for Wednesday. As per the meteorologists, Adilabad recorded the lowest temperature on Tuesday at 13.7°C, followed by Medak (15°C) and Ramagundam (15.7°C). Meanwhile, Hyderabad was relatively warm with a minimum temperature of 20°C.

According to the IMD, foggy conditions are anticipated at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Medak in the morning hours.

The IMD noted that the day’s highest temperature of 31.3°C was also recorded in Adilabad. According to the meteorologists, this is slightly higher than the district’s normal temperatures. The highest temperature recorded in the state capital was 27.5°C. For the next 48 hours, maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 26°C and 19°C, respectively, in the city.

