Medigadda barrage sinking: Irrigation offices raided by Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The officials of the Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement department on Tuesday carried out searches in about 10 irrigation offices to find evidence of irregularities in the construction of the Medigadda barrage and seized some files. The officials swung into action after the state government ordered the vigilance department to probe the reasons for the sinking of the piers of the barrage in the third week of October last year.

After the formation of the Congress government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the government would order a judicial probe into it. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the government also ordered a probe into the sinking of Medigadda piers by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department.

The V&E officials carried out searches at Jala Soudha, Hyderabad, the irrigation chief engineer office located at LMD Colony of Thimmapur mandal in Karimnagar district, Mahadevpur irrigation divisional engineer office, and the Kannepalli pump house office.

The vigilance officials locked the offices of the irrigation department before carrying out searches.

A team of ministers led by Uttam Kumar Reddy recently visited the Medigadda Barrage and gave a PowerPoint presentation at the project site on the alleged irregularities that had taken place in its construction. The Cabinet also resolved to conduct the judicial probe into it and wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court to allot a single judge for the probe.

