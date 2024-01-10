Home States Telangana

Protect Praja Palana data: BRS leader KT Rama Rao

Dear Telangana Brothers and Sisters, Don’t share OTP or any bank details if someone calls you offering to give pension or house or any of the six guarantees.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao . (Photo | EPS)

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao . (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged the state government to take appropriate precautions to prevent confidential data provided by the people in their Praja Palana applications from falling into the hands of cybercriminals.

‘’I have been watching and hearing from concerned citizens about numerous videos of Praja Palana applications being mishandled carelessly by certain private individuals. These application forms contain sensitive data of crores of Telangana citizens. Dear Telangana Brothers and Sisters, Don’t share OTP or any bank details if someone calls you to give a pension or house or any of the six guarantees. Don’t unnecessarily lose money listening to the words of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka,” he posted on X platform. “Irrespective of whether you voted for BRS or not, as someone who was part of drafting cybercrime legislation — take my word seriously and don’t fall prey to cyber criminals,’’ he added.

