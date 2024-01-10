Home States Telangana

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy asks Godrej Agrovet to make more investments in state

The chief minister suggested that the company explore huge potential in the fields of real estate, furniture and consumer goods in the state.

Published: 10th January 2024 10:42 AM

Godrej Agrivet representatives present a memento to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Godrej Agrovet Company, led by its Managing Director Balram Singh Yadav, held discussions with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Tuesday. The Chief Minister invited the company to invest in real estate, furniture, and consumer goods business in the state.

Godrej Agrovet Company Ltd is already running numerous business activities -- cooking oils, dairy, agro, veterinary services, agro-chemicals, animal fodder, and veterinary services. The company is ready to set up an integrated oil palm processing unit in collaboration with Malaysia-based Sime Darby Company in Khammam district.

The chief minister suggested that the company explore huge potential in the fields of real estate, furniture, and consumer goods in the state. Revanth Reddy assured the company that his government would extend all support to expand further its oil palm and dairy business in Telangana.

He also advised the company to promote skill development as part of corporate social responsibility. IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

