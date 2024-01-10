Home States Telangana

Telangana government set up Panel to revamp Dharani portal

Published: 10th January 2024

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government on Tuesday constituted a five-member committee to make recommendations for restructuring of the Dharani portal. Congress leader M Kodanda Reddy, retired IAS officer Raymond Peter, advocate Sunil, and retired special grade deputy collector B Madhusudhan are the panel members.

The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration will be the member-convenor. District Collectors /Revenue Officers may be co-opted, a GO said. The committee will examine the matter and make its recommendations to the government, at the earliest.

It may be recalled that Kodanda Reddy opposed the Dharani portal and advocate Sunil made several recommendations on the land records. The Congress has said it would replace Dharani with the Bhumatha portal.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently held a meeting with Kodanda Reddy, Sunil, and officials on Dharani. They suggested decentralizing the system and allowing farmers to represent their problems in the village itself. At present, farmers are forced to come to Hyderabad for any rectification or correction in land records uploaded on Dharani.

