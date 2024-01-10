Telangana government to form Indiramma panels to implement welfare schemes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the ‘Indiramma Committees’ will be formed at the village level to deliver Abhaya Hastam six guarantees and other welfare schemes. The Congress also formed the ‘Indiramma Committees’ for the effective implementation of welfare schemes when it was in power before 2014.

The CM was speaking during a meeting with five district in-charge ministers and MLAs at MCRHRD Institute in Hyderabad, which was also being seen as a Lok Sabha election preparatory meeting of the grand old party. The leaders of Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM asked the MLAs to ensure that the “actual” needy people will get the fruits of the welfare schemes. He suggested that the MLAs appoint honest and sincere officials in the constituencies. He also told them he would not encourage or tolerate corrupt officials.“There is no place for recommendations in the postings of government employees. Please don’t malign the reputation of the government,” he categorically stated.

The chief minister also said that he will allocate a special development fund of Rs 10 crore to each constituency to be utilized in the current financial year. The in-charge ministers of the erstwhile districts are entrusted with the responsibility of utilizing the funds, and the MLAs can avail of the funds for the developmental works by submitting their proposals to the in-charge ministers.

