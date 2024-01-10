Telangana High Court adjourns Vyuham hearing to Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday adjourned the plea related to Telugu film “Vyuham” to Wednesday. The court had earlier stayed the film’s release after hearing a petition filed by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh.

The film, helmed by Ram Gopal Varma and Dasari Kiran Kumar, has been at the center of a political storm, with allegations that it is a biopic of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The decision to halt his release was influenced by political rivalries with Varma and Kumar allegedly acting at the behest of Jagan’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSRC).

The filmmakers moved a division bench, challenging the stay order. The bench, however, sent the case back to Justice Nanda for an expeditious disposal. The proceedings on Tuesday spanned the entire day, but due to time constraints, the court decided to adjourn the matter to Wednesday.

