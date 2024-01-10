Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court adjourns Vyuham hearing to Wednesday

The film, helmed by Ram Gopal Varma and Dasari Kiran Kumar, has been at the center of a political storm, with allegations that it is a biopic of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Published: 10th January 2024 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana_HC

Telangana High Court in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday adjourned the plea related to Telugu film “Vyuham” to Wednesday. The court had earlier stayed the film’s release after hearing a petition filed by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh.

The film, helmed by Ram Gopal Varma and Dasari Kiran Kumar, has been at the center of a political storm, with allegations that it is a biopic of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The decision to halt his release was influenced by political rivalries with Varma and Kumar allegedly acting at the behest of Jagan’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSRC).

The filmmakers moved a division bench, challenging the stay order. The bench, however, sent the case back to Justice Nanda for an expeditious disposal. The proceedings on Tuesday spanned the entire day, but due to time constraints, the court decided to adjourn the matter to Wednesday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Vyuham

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp