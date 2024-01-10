Telangana MLC Jeevan Reddy asks Governor to accept state PSC chief’s resignation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that a full-fledged public service commission with chairman and members is essential for the recruitment of two lakh people as the ruling Congress promised before the elections, MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to accept the resignations of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) at the earliest.

“It is important to note that for taking up any recruitment notification through TSPSC, it is essential to fill up the gap of chairman and other vacant members (Resigned). In such circumstances it is essential to decide on the said resigned chairman and members of TSPSC at the earliest, so that the recruitment process can be initiated,” Jeevan Reddy said. It may be mentioned here after the formation of the Congress government in the state the sitting chairman and two other members of TSPSC have resigned.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Stating that a full-fledged public service commission with chairman and members is essential for the recruitment of two lakh people as the ruling Congress promised before the elections, MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to accept the resignations of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) at the earliest. “It is important to note that for taking up any recruitment notification through TSPSC, it is essential to fill up the gap of chairman and other vacant members (Resigned). In such circumstances it is essential to decide on the said resigned chairman and members of TSPSC at the earliest, so that the recruitment process can be initiated,” Jeevan Reddy said. It may be mentioned here after the formation of the Congress government in the state the sitting chairman and two other members of TSPSC have resigned. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });