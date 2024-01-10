Telangana: Research and Development year to mark end of degree courses soon?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government is mulling over the idea of designating the final year of degree courses as a research and development (R&D) year. The syllabus is being developed based on the latest technological advancements, skills, and knowledge that would help job seekers and also job creators.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday announced that the state government is planning to host the Global AI summit in the coming days, aiming to make Hyderabad an Artificial Intelligence Hub. The government will invite top technology professionals from around the globe to participate in the summit. The goal is to generate AI beyond just Generic AI.

The government will also facilitate innovation and fortify an ecosystem that propels the development of next-generation products and novel business models. It will extend the establishment of incubators to encompass even rural areas in the state. Sridhar Babu participated in an interaction session with IT associations and prominent personalities at the Infosys campus in Gachibowli on Tuesday.

During the interaction, the minister said that the government would harness the potential of the IT industry in the future through strategic planning and added that in 2024, the IT industry’s key areas of expansion would revolve around digital transformation, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and AI. He pointed out that the focus should be on digital transformation, cybersecurity, AI, 5G technology, remote work technology, sustainability, and emerging technologies and opportunities in the next decade.

To make the Telangana IT sector compete globally, the state government is also planning to focus on investment and infrastructure, skill development initiatives, research and development (R&D), global collaborations, policy reforms, startup ecosystem, and also take initiatives for digital transformation. The government will also focus on the promotion of green technologies, talent retention strategies, industry-academia collaboration, brand building, and marketing.

Govt plans to host Global AI summit

The state government is planning to host the Global AI summit in the coming days, aiming to make Hyderabad an Artificial Intelligence Hub, announced Sridhar Babu, IT and Industries Minister.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government is mulling over the idea of designating the final year of degree courses as a research and development (R&D) year. The syllabus is being developed based on the latest technological advancements, skills, and knowledge that would help job seekers and also job creators. IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday announced that the state government is planning to host the Global AI summit in the coming days, aiming to make Hyderabad an Artificial Intelligence Hub. The government will invite top technology professionals from around the globe to participate in the summit. The goal is to generate AI beyond just Generic AI. The government will also facilitate innovation and fortify an ecosystem that propels the development of next-generation products and novel business models. It will extend the establishment of incubators to encompass even rural areas in the state. Sridhar Babu participated in an interaction session with IT associations and prominent personalities at the Infosys campus in Gachibowli on Tuesday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the interaction, the minister said that the government would harness the potential of the IT industry in the future through strategic planning and added that in 2024, the IT industry’s key areas of expansion would revolve around digital transformation, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and AI. He pointed out that the focus should be on digital transformation, cybersecurity, AI, 5G technology, remote work technology, sustainability, and emerging technologies and opportunities in the next decade. To make the Telangana IT sector compete globally, the state government is also planning to focus on investment and infrastructure, skill development initiatives, research and development (R&D), global collaborations, policy reforms, startup ecosystem, and also take initiatives for digital transformation. The government will also focus on the promotion of green technologies, talent retention strategies, industry-academia collaboration, brand building, and marketing. Govt plans to host Global AI summit The state government is planning to host the Global AI summit in the coming days, aiming to make Hyderabad an Artificial Intelligence Hub, announced Sridhar Babu, IT and Industries Minister. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp